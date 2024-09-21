Police to quiz warden, fellow students in NIT Patna student's suicide case

Patna, Sep 21 A day after a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna committed suicide, district police are preparing to question the warden and other students of the hostel.

Pallavi Reddy, a second-year Computer Electronics student of NIT Patna and a resident of Andhra Pradesh was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel on Friday evening. The district police informed the victim's family members about the incident.

Sharat R. S., the City SP of Patna West, said the district police received information around 10.30 p.m. that a student committed suicide in the hostel of the NIT campus.

“Our team immediately reached there and recovered the dead body. The police took the body to the ESIC hospital Bihta for the postmortem. We are investigating the incident from all angles,” Sharat R. S. added.

“Following the incident, we have called for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team which has collected evidence, including the victim's mobile phone. They have taken the evidence for further analysis. The hostel where the victim stayed has also been sealed,” the SP said.

District police are examining how the incident occurred. Investigators are particularly interested in determining what prompted the student, Reddy, to take such an extreme step.

Officials are planning to question the hostel warden and fellow students to gather clues, and they hope the victim's call records might shed light on the situation.

Following the incident, a significant number of students assembled at the NIT campus to protest, demanding a thorough investigation. The police have deployed additional forces to ensure maintain law and order.

According to classmates, the victim was a bright student and behaved normally the day before the incident on Friday.

