Police will implement court orders, seek legal advice: Bihar DGP on Anant Singh's case

Patna, Sep 7 Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj on Saturday said that the police would implement the court order and also seek legal advice in former MLA Anant Singh’s case.

“The police would implement the court order, seek legal advice and then decide the next steps accordingly,” the DGP told media persons on how Anant Singh obtained the arms and ammunition and the role of SP Lipi Singh.

Former MLA Anant Kumar Singh was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court in an AK 47 rifle possession case however there still remain several unanswered questions related to the case.

The role of Lipi Singh, the then SP of Barh range in Patna district was crucial in the initial investigation, as she led the raiding team that allegedly found the AK-47 rifle, hand grenades, and live cartridges at Singh's residence in Nadwa village in 2019.

The conviction by the MP-MLA court of Patna was largely based on SP Lipi Singh’s charge sheet.

However, the Patna High Court’s acquittal has led to two critical questions: Was the AK-47 rifle found at Anant Singh's house? The police investigation initially claimed it was, leading to his conviction. The acquittal due to lack of evidence has cast doubt on this claim, raising concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

If the AK-47 rifle was not found at Singh's house, can the Bihar Police question SP Lipi Singh's actions and the authenticity of the charge sheet? This question points to potential accountability issues within the police force and the need for further investigation into the role of the officers involved.

The legal troubles for Anant Singh stemmed from a 2019 police raid on his residence in Nadwa village, conducted by a unit of Patna Police led by then Superintendent of Police (SP) Barh Lipi Singh.

During the raid, authorities recovered a sophisticated AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, and some live cartridges from his premises.

The case was initially tried in the Special MP-MLA court of Patna, which convicted Singh and two of his associates on June 21, 2022, sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment. This conviction led to his disqualification as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution presented 13 witnesses, while the defence produced 34 witnesses. Despite the evidence against him, the Patna High Court overturned the lower court's decision, leading to his acquittal on August 14, 2024.

