Police zeroes in on benami properties of Atiq Ahmad's aides

Prayagraj, June 12 The Prayagraj police are now compiling records of illegal properties of five members of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's gang across the state, officials said.

The Bareilly police have already listed the properties of two brothers-in-law of slain gangster Ashraf -- Saddam and Zaid Master. Both are history-sheeters at the Puramufti police station.

Ashraf was also killed along with Atiq Ahmad in April last year.

Bareilly police have already slapped the Gangster Act against Saddam, currently lodged at Budaun jail, and Zaid Master will be booked under the same too.

Sources said that the police are also collecting details of properties in the name of Zainab Fatima, the wife of slain gangster Ashraf, in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.

Zainab carries a Rs 25,000 cash reward on her head.

Moreover, those whom Atiq Ahmad had registered his Benami properties in the name of, have also caught the attention of the police who are listing all such Benami properties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Deepak Bhuker, said that police had been compiling details of illegal and benami properties of five more gang members of slain Atiq Ahmad's gang.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, however, said both Saddam and Zaid had already been listed as history sheeters.

