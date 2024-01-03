Policeman among two arrested in narco-terror funding case in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 3 The special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Wednesday arrested a local policeman and another person in a narco-terror funding case in Baramulla district.

SIA sources said that Saif-ud-Din, a selection grade constable and Farooq Ahmad Jungal, a former Sarpanch were arrested for their involvement in the narco-terror funding case.

“So far, 17 persons have been arrested during the investigation of this case.

“The nexus was unearthed during investigation of a hawala case involving former minister and chairman of Nature Mankind friendly party, Jatinder Singh alias Babu.

“Jatinder Singh was arrested in April 2022 following the arrest of his party worker, Mohd Shareef Shah of Kokernag area in Anantnag district. He was arrested along with hawala money of Rs 6.90 lakh in Jammu city.

“Twelve accused in this case, including Jatinder Singh, have been charged in the court. Nine of these are lodged in central jail in Jammu while three are absconding in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor