Policeman arrested over graft charges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 The state vigilance department has arrested a police Sub Inspector for taking bribe from a person for the release of his seized motorcycle in Boudh district of Odisha, said a vigilance official on Wednesday.

The accused SI identified as Bikram Kumar Dehury is a resident of Puruna Katak in Boudh district. Accused Bikram is currently posted at Baunsuni police station of Boudh district.

The anti corruption sleuths caught Bikram for receiving Rs 15,000 from the complainant through digital mode (Phonepe) on Tuesday. The complainant Karunakar Nayak’s bike was seized in connection with a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On November 9, the court directed the police to return the seized vehicle to Karunakar.

“Though, Sessions Judge, Boudh had directed the Inspector In-Charge of Baunsuni Police station to release the seized motorcycle, the accused SI Bikram demanded bribe Rs 15, 000 from Karunakar and asked him to deposit the bribe amount in an account number for the release of the seized vehicle,” said vigilance sources.

Later, the complainant informed the vigilance officials about the illegal demand made by the accused. The vigilance staff caught Bikram after the transfer of bribe amount to his PhonePe account.

Subsequently, the officials carried out house searches at Bikram's native village and his rest room in Baunsuni police station. The accused was produced before the court Wednesday.

