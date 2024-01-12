Policeman injured in raid to arrest notorious criminal in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 12 A policeman was injured after a police team, that went to arrest a notorious criminal and bovine smuggler, was fired at and attacked with stones in J&K’s Jammu district on Friday, police said.

A police team, headed by a Superintendent of Police had gone to Chak Waziroo village of Bishnah tehsil to arrest notorious criminal and bovine smuggler, Gulzar Ahmad alias Lahu Gujjar against whom a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant had been issued.

"When the police team raided the house of the accused, they were fired at and stone pelting started against the team.

"Head constable, Bansi Lal got injured in this incident. Police fired a few shots in the air to disperse the agitating Gujjars," a police official said.

Taking advantage of the dense fog in the area, Lahu Gujjar managed to escape, the official said, adding that police is now trying to nab him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor