Policeman injured in terrorist firing in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 9 Terrorists fired at and injured a policeman on Saturday in Srinagar's Bemina area.

Identified as Hafiz Ahmad, the policeman was shot at by terrorists in the Hamdania colony of Bemina area.

"He was injured in his left arm and abdomen. He has been admitted to SKIMS hospital," a Jammu & Kashmir police source said.

Doctors have described his condition as stable.

