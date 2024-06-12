Policeman injured in third encounter in a day in Jammu division

Jammu, June 12 A J&K policeman was injured in terrorist firing in another encounter in J&K’s Doda district on Wednesday evening - the second in the district and the third in the Jammu division in the day.

Official sources said that terrorists fired at a checkpost of the J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Gandoh village of the Bhalessa area in Doda.

"One policeman of the SOG was injured in initial firing by the terrorists. Security forces have now engaged the terrorists in sustained gunfire. Some terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the cordon that was laid immediately after the initial firing by the terrorists," a source said.

Earlier, a terrorist and a CRPF jawan were killed in Seda Sohal village of the Hiranagar area of Kathua district. Security forces killed a terrorist in this area on Tuesday evening after surrounding the village on getting information about the terrorist firing, which left a villager injured.

The second encounter took place at the Chattergalla area of Doda where terrorists fired at a joint ‘Naka’ (checkpost) of army and police, leaving five soldiers and an SPO injured. Security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area which is still underway.

