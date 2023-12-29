Policeman thrashed by four in south Delhi for asking to see licence, registration of bike

New Delhi, Dec 29 A Delhi Police Head Constable was thrashed by four men in south Delhi on Friday after one of them was stopped for inspection of his bike's documents, an official said, adding that they have nabbed one accused while others managed to flee from the scene.

"A police control room (PCR) call was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding a quarrel at South Extension Part-II following which a police team was dispatched for the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured person had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR van and the caller was not found at the spot and his phone was not reachable.

"During the local enquiry, it was revealed that HCs Kuldeep and Mukesh were on special drive duty in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations at South Extension Part-II market in civil dress," the DCP said.

During the duty, a Bullet-bike rider without helmet was riding in speed and in an improper manner in the market. “As the bullet was creating a high sound from its modified silencer, the HCs stopped its rider, showed him their Delhi Police identity card and asked him to show his driving licence and registration certificate of bike," the DCP said.

As he refused to show his documents, he was taken to the police booth in the market.

"The bike rider, identified as Chayank Seelelan, 22, a resident of East Kidwai Nagar, called his brother Tanishk Kumar alias Tuktuk," said the DCP.

"Tanishk, their father Anil Kumar, and cousin Badal Chaudhry then came to the spot and started shouting at Kuldeep in vulgar language and threatened him with consequences as they have high relations in the ministry.

"At this, Kuldeep asked them to show the documents of the aforesaid bullet. Upon this, the above four persons caught Kuldeep him outside the booth and started beating and kicking him," said the DCP.

Blood oozing from his face, Kuldeep somehow managed to escape from the accused with the help of the public. “Thereafter, Tanishk, Anil and Badal fled from the spot and Chayank was caught by HC Mukesh with the help of the public," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor