Policemen, medical staff injured as vehicles in UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's convoy collide

As many as six policemen and two medical staff were injured after a police vehicle and an ambulance that were part of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's convoy collided.

ASP, North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said that Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a programme when the incident happened.

The ASP said that the injured persons were out of danger and were stable. He further informed that the Deputy CM was also safe as he headed towards the programme in Kheri.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor