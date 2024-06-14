Polish woman alleges rape in Himachal, accused arrested

Dharamsala, June 14 A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a Polish woman in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj, near here, police said.

The victim filed a complaint with the police a day earlier, alleging that she was raped.

Kangra's Assistant Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal told the media the accused had been arrested after a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him. The medical test of the victim has confirmed rape, he said.

The police recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate.

The victim, who had registered for a meditation course, was staying in McLeodganj for the past three weeks. She came in touch with the accused, who offered her rented accommodation.

