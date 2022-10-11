Political bigwigs from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday morning at a Gurugram hospital after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old had been hospitalised since August.Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashhwi Yadav and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among other prominent politicians who are likely to attend the funeral in Saifai today. The cremation will take place at three o'clock in the afternoon.

For the last darshan of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, his body will be shifted from his residence to the pandal of Saifai Mela Ground in a chariot at 10 am on Tuesday. People are coming in large numbers from different districts of UP in Saifai to see the mortal remains of Mulayam Singh.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel will represent the Congress at the funeral of Samajwadi Party veteran. Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will also take part in the funeral which will take place in Mulayam's native village of Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Tuesday, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge is contesting the election of the party president, so he will not join as the party's official leader.

