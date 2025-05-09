Political class praises Indian military's action against Pak's 'napak' deeds

New Delhi, May 9 As the Indian Armed Forces pounded Pakistani posts and also shot down its fighter jets, retaliating to its act of aggression on Thursday night, the political class has welcomed the military's action, whole-heartedly.

“We are proud of our armed forces. Pakistan will be made to pay for its ugly war tactics,” is the common message from leaders across the political spectrum.

From the Congress to Samajwadi Party to Shiv Sena, all Opposition parties justified the Indian military's action and said that it is Pakistan which must de-escalate the tension.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, speaking to IANS said, "Pakistan has provoked us repeatedly, but our response is always balanced and controlled. We only respond to what they say, as they say, 'Nehle pe Dehla.' But the fact is, we are giving them 'Dehla on Dehla,' because if we consider our military strength, our economic power, the construction of our nation, and our unity, we are thousands of times stronger than them. But we are not escalating it thousands of times, we are only responding proportionately."

He also said, “Pakistan was being stubborn, even after taking so many blows, but I think this is their last attempt.”

Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad said, "Within 48 hours, Pakistan’s security forces will have no capability left to retaliate. Our brave Indian Army, with its glorious history, deserves all our respect and salute. We proudly honour our soldiers for their courage. The terrorist bases where terrorism originated will be completely uprooted by our forces. This will mark the end of terrorism and terror attacks once and for all."

He also appealed to the public to support and boost the morale of the armed forces.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut said, "In a war situation, the government should receive support. The Indian military should receive full support. Because in the battlefield, it's not us or the Prime Minister, it's our Army, Air Force and Navy..."

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "All 1.4 billion Indians take immense pride in the extraordinary bravery and valour of India's armed forces. If anyone looks at India with evil intentions or harms its innocent people, they will not be spared and will receive a strong response.”

“The world has seen India’s military power and strength, and terrorism will not be tolerated,” he added.

