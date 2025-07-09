'Political drama': Tamilisai Soundararajan rebuts Cong MLA Selvaperunthagai's claims on temple entry

Chennai, July 9 Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has strongly rebutted allegations made by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai, who claimed he was denied entry to the inner sanctum during the 'kumbabishekam' (consecration ceremony) at the historic Vallakottai Murugan Temple on caste-based grounds.

In a sharply worded statement issued on Wednesday, Soundararajan termed the controversy a "political drama staged in the name of religion" and asserted that her presence at the ceremony was purely in her capacity as a devotee, not as a political figure.

"I carried only devotion, not a political post," the former Governor said.

She said: "I walked with the public, climbed the steps without assistance, and waited patiently for darshan, just like any other devotee. I never demanded special access or privilege."

Her response comes a day after Selvaperunthagai alleged that temple authorities, under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, deliberately prevented him from entering the inner sanctum during the rituals, despite his position as a legislator.

He suggested the denial was rooted in caste discrimination.

Following his complaint, HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu issued an apology, acknowledging the incident and expressing regret.

However, Soundararajan criticised the minister for politicising what she described as a solemn religious event.

"Murugan's 'kumbabishekam' was reduced to a theatre of entitlement and ego," she said.

"While some of us waited in humility, others demanded special treatment. Even Lord Murugan, it seems, had to wait for the 'great people's representative' who insisted on entering through a special door," she taunted.

Soundararajan also rejected claims of caste or gender discrimination, pointing out that she too is from a marginalised community and a woman, yet faced no obstruction or humiliation at the event.

"There was no discrimination, only a distortion of facts to serve political motives," she said, accusing her critics of "fabricating a narrative for political mileage".

She also lashed out at leaders from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) who supported Selvaperunthagai, saying, "This is not a katta panchayat; this is a temple. Lord Murugan is watching all this unfold. Devotion brings blessings -arrogance invites blame."

The incident has sparked a broader political row, with opposition leaders condemning the HR and CE Department while the DMK finds itself navigating a sensitive religious and caste-related flashpoint.

