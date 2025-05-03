Political firestorm erupts over Charanjit Channi’s remarks on surgical strikes, Congress attempts damage control

New Delhi, 3 May Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has ignited a major political storm by casting doubts on the 2019 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces across the Pakistan border in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"No one saw where the surgical strike happened and how many were killed, or where in Pakistan it occurred. Nothing had happened. I have always demanded proof," Channi said, questioning the widely publicised military operation that followed the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

The remarks triggered immediate backlash from BJP leaders, who accused Channi and the Congress of undermining the armed forces and demoralising the nation.

Speaking to IANS, leaders across the political spectrum blasted the former Punjab CM for "disrespecting" the Indian Army and the nation's unity and integrity.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said Channi's comments were an insult to the Army and the entire nation, and accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative.

"This statement disrespects the unity, integrity, and divine power of the country," Chugh said.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel slammed Channi for seeking "proof for facts globally accepted." He said the Congress was supporting activities that are shameful to humanity.

Former Jammu Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "Whenever there is a crisis, the language of Pakistan and Congress becomes identical. This is not surprising coming from them."

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh claimed the statement reflected not just Channi's opinion, but a position discussed in the Congress Working Committee.

"Kharge and Rahul Gandhi must clarify whether the Congress Working Committee resembled a meeting in Pakistan," he added.

BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Singh also lambasted the Congress, accusing it of repeatedly undermining the Army and national morale.

Shiv Sena's Krishna Hegde said, "At this critical moment, Congress is echoing Pakistan's stance. The people of the country will never forgive them."

JD-U spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan called Channi's remarks "intellectual bankruptcy" and noted his history of controversial statements. His colleague Neeraj Kumar said the people had already conducted a "political surgical strike" against Congress in 2019 and 2024.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht criticised Channi harshly, saying, "He has completely lost his senses… If he had lost someone from his own family in such attacks, he might have understood the pain."

Congress leaders, however, distanced the party from Channi's statement.

Senior leader Harish Rawat said, "This is not the time to raise past issues. Our leadership stands firm in support of national unity and any action against terrorism."

He acknowledged that "sometimes, old realities unintentionally slip out," but reiterated that the party officially supports any decisive action against terrorism and Pakistan.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Channi had voiced a personal opinion, stating, "He was the Chief Minister, he must have known something. But today, what's happening in Kashmir, where 26 Hindu tourists were killed, shows that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved. There was no police presence, no intelligence."

Channi's controversial remarks come just days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of over two dozen Hindu tourists, allegedly at the hands of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot, The Resistance Front.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor