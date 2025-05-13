Political leaders laud PM Modi's clear message to Pak on terrorism, PoK

New Delhi, May 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday drew widespread praise from BJP leaders and NDA allies, who said his speech sent a clear and firm message to both the global community and India's adversaries.

The address, which came in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor' and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, underscored India's uncompromising stance on terrorism and reiterated that any dialogue with Pakistan would be restricted to issues concerning terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In his remarks, PM Modi firmly stated that "Nuclear blackmail" will not deter India from taking resolute action against terrorism anywhere in the world.

Outlining a three-pronged "new normal" in India's anti-terror doctrine, the Prime Minister said India is committed to tracking and eliminating terror threats globally, and that state-backed terror operatives will be treated at par with their masterminds.

He stressed that India's responses will not be curbed by Nuclear threats and that the country reserves the right to act decisively against any terror attack.

Leaders, speaking to IANS, called PM Modi's address "highly commendable" which they said, shows India's response against terrorism will be decisive.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal praised the address, and told IANS, "PM Modi clearly outlined India's priorities to the world. He made it clear what India's terms are, and if anyone attempts an invasion or a terrorist attack, India will respond decisively."

He further added that 'Operation Sindoor' is not over but merely suspended, and any future provocation would invite a strong Indian response.

Highlighting the effectiveness of indigenous weapons, Khandelwal noted, "The precision with which our indigenously made missiles hit their targets is a matter of pride for every Indian."

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address is the united voice of 140 crore citizens of India. This is a new India that desires peace but will go to any extent to destroy terrorism."

"PM Modi has given a clear message to the world. We will not tolerate Nuclear blackmail, there will be no talks with terrorists, and there will be no trade with terrorism (sponsoring nations). Blood and water will not flow together. If talks happen, they will only be about terrorism and PoK," he said.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant also lauded the Prime Minister, urging all political parties to support national security matters without indulging in divisive politics.

"Even when something good is done, Congress plays politics and tries to provoke citizens. This is not right, especially in matters related to national defence," the Shiv Sena professed to IANS.

He echoed the pride in India's indigenous Defence manufacturing, saying, "It's a matter of pride that weapons made under 'Make in India' have caused significant damage to the enemy."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh commented on the significance of PM Modi's address in clarifying India's position.

"There were many comments and speculations after the temporary pause in the conflict. The Prime Minister's clear explanation has now removed all confusion," he said, adding, "Operations are ongoing, and India remains vigilant."

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare called the Prime Minister's statement "highly commendable," and reiterated support for PM Modi's clarity on key issues.

"The PM clearly said that apart from terrorism and PoK, there will be no talks with Pakistan. If Pakistan commits any act of terrorism, India will respond accordingly, even with military action if needed," Waghmare told IANS.

He also emphasised that PoK remains an internal matter for India and no third party will be allowed to interfere.

