Political leaders welcome superstar Vijay's entry into politics

Chennai, Feb 3 Political parties and leaders of Tamil Nadu have welcomed the entry of Tamil superstar Vijay into politics. Vijay on Friday announced his political party, Thamizhaga Vetri Katchi.

Veteran leader, founder of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Member of Parliament, Vaiko said that he welcomed the entry of Vijay in politics. Speaking to media persons in Chennai, Vaiko said, "Vijay has done several good things for Tamil Nadu and now he is entering politics. May his efforts augur well for Tamil Nadu.”

He also said that just like the right to vote, everyone has the right to float a political party in a democratic country like India. Vaiko also said that Vijay has a huge fan following and added that it would help his successful foray in politics.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports development and Youth welfare, Udayanidhi Stalin who is also the DMK youth wing President, also welcomed the entry of Vijay in politics.

Speaking to media persons, Udayanidhi said, “Everyone has the right to start a political party in Indian democracy. Actor Vijay, too, has taken this decision. I extend my greetings to him. Let him prosper in service to the public.”

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K.Annamalai, welcomed Tamil superstar into politics. In a post on X, Annamalai said, “Mr. Vijay had launched a political party (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) to fight against corrupt politics, deliver non-partisan and clean politics, and serve the people and I welcome that.”

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman welcomed Vijay into politics. However he cautioned Vijay that sustaining in politics was a hard task while floating a party was easy.

Tamil Nadu Congress President, KS Alagiri, also welcomed Vijay into politics.

