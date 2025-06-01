Political shift in Nagaland: NCP to see legal options to move court

Bhopal, June 1 The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is weighing all legal options to challenge the defection of its seven legislators in Nagaland.

The MLAs who have switched allegiance are Namri Nchang from Tening, Picto Shohe from Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe from Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak from Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom from Longleng, P Longon from Noklak, and S Toiho Yeptho from Suruhoto.

"We will examine the matter at a micro level and explore all legal options to approach the court. Our legal team will weigh every possibility," said Brijmohan Shrivastav, the party’s Chief National Spokesperson and National General Secretary, in an interaction with IANS in Bhopal.

The move by the legislators significantly strengthens Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s majority in the Nagaland Assembly, raising serious concerns about party loyalty and democratic representation.

Shrivastav confirmed that the NCP would scrutinise the case under the provisions of the Anti-Defection Act. Responding to questions on legal recourse against defections, he remarked that there are numerous judicial precedents regarding anti-defection laws.

"Our legal team will determine the best course of action. These days, power and perks seem to take precedence over ideology," he added. Shrivastav reaffirmed that the party remains committed to protecting the mandate given by the people in the last Assembly elections. “As of now, we will pick our new candidates as soon as possible,” he said.

The party has accused the NDPP of violating alliance principles by allegedly poaching its MLAs, an issue that is likely to be raised at the next NDA meeting.

The merger of the seven NCP MLAs with the NDPP has reshaped the political dynamics in Nagaland, giving the ruling coalition a decisive majority in the 60-member Assembly. The NDPP’s strength has increased from 25 to 32 members, securing a stable government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership.

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has formally approved the merger, stating that the MLAs submitted letters fulfilling the constitutional requirements under the Tenth Schedule. The Assembly secretariat has been instructed to update the members' party affiliations accordingly.

Minister G Kenye confirmed the merger during a press conference, stating that the NDPP’s increased strength will contribute to greater stability and efficiency in governance. Following the merger, the Nagaland Assembly’s composition now stands as follows: NDPP with 32 seats, BJP with 12, NPP with 5, LJP (Ram Vilas) with 2, Naga People’s Front with 2, RPI (Athawale) with 2, JD(U) with 1, and four independents.

This political realignment is a significant development in Nagaland’s governance, further solidifying Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s position and ensuring smoother administration for the ruling alliance. Its implications will likely shape future electoral strategies and coalition dynamics.

