Political slugfest erupts as Trinamool continues accusing Delhi Police of harassing Bengali-speaking migrant family

Kolkata, July 30 A political slugfest has erupted as Trinamool Congress on Wednesday continued accusing the Delhi Police harassing a Bengali-speaking migrant woman from Malda district in West Bengal and her child recently at the national capital, the reference of which was also made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After the Chief Minister, in a recent social media post, accused the Delhi Police of torturing the woman and the child just because of the language they spoke and also shared a related video in the matter, a senior official of Delhi Police rubbished the allegations and claimed that the said woman from Malda, Sajnur Parveen admitted to fabricating the story under the influence of certain individuals.

On Wednesday, West Bengal minister in charge of the municipal affairs and urban development department Firhad Halim, who is also the Kolkata Mayor, and the Trinamool Congress state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, addressed the media persons, and presented Sajnur Parveen.

At the press conference, she said that a team from Delhi Police harassed her and her son and had beaten them up after describing them as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

She also claimed that the police team members demanded Rs 25,000 from her to get her and her son released. She also claimed that she was forced to sign several papers by the Delhi Police personnel.

Kunal Ghosh said that the West Bengal government would register an FIR against the Delhi Police in the matter. Firhad Hakim said that the state government would take full responsibility for Parveen and her family members.

Reacting to the press conference, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a social media statement claiming that after Mamata Banerjee was caught peddling fake news about Bengalis being targeted in BJP-ruled states, Hakim and Ghosh scrambled to stage a concocted press conference to bail her out.

“But in their excitement to sell the victimhood narrative, they forgot one crucial step — rehearsing the script backstage. These poorly scripted stunts by Mamata Banerjee are now becoming hilariously sloppy. Advice: Take your time. No need to rush the drama. At least memorise the lines next time,” Malviya added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor