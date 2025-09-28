Political slugfest erupts over Kolkata Durga Puja pandal inaugurated by Amit Shah

Kolkata, Sep 28 A political slugfest erupted over excessive police restrictions for the Durga Puja pandal inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh has questioned the role of Kolkata Police in the Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata. He has made several allegations against the police, from putting up barricades to sending letters to the light and sound company working at the puja pavilion.

On Sunday morning, the Kolkata Police dismissed Gosh's allegations. The police clearly said that there will be no compromise with the safety of the people.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said, "Crowd management is done at all the mandaps to manage the large number of visitors. There can be no compromise with the safety of the people. That is what is being done to ensure that the crowd does not stand still."

The comments from the city police chief came a day after a BJP Councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) expressed concern that his Santosh Mitra Square puja may have to be stopped in view of the police actions. On Saturday, Kolkata Police issued a notice to the company in charge of the light and sound show at the Santosh Mitra Square puja, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

According to the police, several pieces of information have been sought from the company. The police have asked for the company's license, agreements with the organisers of the puja, GST documents and sound limiter documents. This has sparked a new controversy concerning the Durga Puja at central Kolkata's prominent Santosh Mitra Square puja, which is helmed by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the police also sought a permission letter from the puja committee for organising the light and sound show at its pavilion. It is also learned that the police notice mentions the orders of the Calcutta High Court and the Pollution Control Board.

Sajal Ghosh has accused the Trinamool Congress government of pursuing vendetta against his puja pandal, as it highlights achievements of the Central government and was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, Ghosh accused Kolkata Police of making all attempts to prevent visitors' footfall to the pavilion.

Ghosh wrote on his social media handle, "The plan to stop the puja is final. Public opinion is the only way."

The BJP leader alleged that there is a conspiracy to stop the puja at Santosh Mitra Square. He alleged that the police had barricaded the entire Sealdah station premises, and that it was done intentionally. Due to this, visitors are unable to come to this puja pavilion, and cars are not able to enter that area. He alleged that the police made this attempt to annoy the visitors, turn them away from the pavilion and take another route.

This year, the puja committee has unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as its theme for the festival, which has drawn praise from the people. According to Ghosh, it is the vendetta of the ruling Trinamool Congress to stop people from coming to his puja pandal, as it highlights the achievements of the Central government in tackling cross-border terrorism and giving Pakistan a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor.

The prominent Durga Puja committee had created Ram Mandir as its puja theme in 2023. The Union Home Minister had inaugurated the puja that year and lauded Ghosh's effort to build the puja mandap as a replica of the temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the fresh development, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "The police will manage the crowd for the safety of the people. The administration is doing whatever it can for this. Sajal Ghosh is finding politics in everything."

