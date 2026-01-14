'Politically motivated': Lokpal dismisses DA complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, wife

New Delhi, Jan 14 The Lokpal of India has dismissed a complaint alleging acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, holding that no case was made out either against the public servant or his wife, who is an independent professional and not a public servant.

In a detailed order, the anti-corruption body, presided over by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, observed that the complaint was based on a selective and incomplete reading of the election affidavits filed by Nishikant Dubey, the respondent public servant (RPS), and that it failed to produce any tangible material to substantiate allegations of corruption or illegal asset acquisition.

“The allegation of the complainant is thus unsubstantiated,” the Lokpal held, observing that the increase in the value of assets of the wife of the BJP parliamentarian was adequately explained through income from known sources, loans, gifts, and escalation in market value over time.

The Lokpal added that the complainant had plainly conceded that the value of assets held by the RPS himself had “remained constant and not significant”, and that the primary grievance related to the assets of the RPS’s wife, who “admittedly, is not a public servant”.

Rejecting the allegation that the rise in her assets was disproportionate, the Lokpal said that she is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and has been engaged in independent business activities even prior to her marriage.

“She had been operating an export house independently and dealing with foreign clients. She has been filing Income Tax Returns regularly regarding her independent income,” the order held, adding that statutory audits had been conducted and accepted by the Income Tax Department.

The Lokpal further held that the complainant failed to produce any material to counter the explanation offered by the RPS, and that sweeping assertions questioning the professional income of the RPS’s wife were “imaginary and mischievous”.

On the issue of alleged disproportionate assets, the Lokpal said that the increase in value was attributable largely to market escalation and additional investments, the sources of which had been explained through declared income, loans and gifts.

“The total receipts, including the income, loans and gifts, are more than the investment made by her from 2019 to 2024. Therefore, there is no disproportionate increase in the value of assets,” the order stated.

In the absence of any allegation or evidence of benami transactions or attribution of unaccounted money to the RPS, the anti-corruption body also declined to enter upon a “roving inquiry” into the personal and business affairs of the RPS’s wife.

Finding merit in the submission that the proceedings were politically motivated, the Lokpal said that the complaint was replete with allegations based on incomplete affidavits and that the complete election disclosures “belie the allegation of the complainant.”

Concluding that the complaint was devoid of merit and not bona fide, the Lokpal dismissed it and observed, “The show cause notice issued to the complainant also stands discharged, with liberty to the RPS to pursue his grievance against the complainant about breach of privacy or reputation, by way of appropriate proceedings, if so advised.”

Reacting to the Lokpal’s order, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X, “On the false allegations levelled against me and my family, the Hon’ble Lokpal has today passed an order. The Hon’ble Lokpal has directed that, for harming the dignity of my family on the basis of false accusations, I should initiate proceedings for harassment against those responsible, either before the judiciary or in the Lok Sabha.”

