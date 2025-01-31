Politicians endorse PM Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign, say healthy lifestyle need of the hour

New Delhi, Jan 31 Several politicians including BJP leaders and Union ministers backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign and emphasised that a healthy lifestyle should be adopted to stay fit.

The Prime Minister while addressing the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun on January 28, discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a cause of concern.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with focus on balanced intake. Stressing the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food, he gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

Speaking to IANS on PM Modi's Fit India campaign, Union Minister S. P. Singh Baghel said, "Fit India means a healthy body and a healthy mind. And a healthy mind leads to the creation of a healthy nation. If we stay fit in our daily routine, we will protect ourselves from diseases."

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary stated, "It is good that MPs also organise sports events, and we should all take inspiration from what he said about our health, especially the youth."

On PM Modi's 'Fit India' movement, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "Yes, of course. Everyone should eat less now. First of all, eat only once. Stop overeating."

Talking to IANS on the topic, BJP MP Bhola Singh stated, "Prime Minister continuously urges the youth and citizens of the country to stay healthy. He keeps encouraging them to prioritise their well-being."

On PM Modi's 'Fit India' movement, Rajasthan Minister and BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena said, "Modiji is absolutely right, and you should pay attention to it. Cholesterol levels are rising, attacks are happening, diseases are increasing. To stay fit, we should follow a healthy lifestyle, practice yoga and engage in physical exercise."

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora while speaking to IANS on PM Modi's 'Fit India' campaign stated, "The Prime Minister always emphasises fitness. And today, I believe that in India, just as the United States is referred to as having an obesity epidemic, India also has the potential to face an obesity epidemic."

