Politics does not mean buying tea gardens for family, Cong slams Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 19 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accusing him of benefiting his family by buying tea gardens.

“Politics does not mean buying tea gardens for the family and making the son owner of a company. The people of Assam do not like this type of politics where acquiring 90 per cent of properties for the family while giving just 10 per cent to the citizens,” Gogi told media persons.

He has also claimed that even the BJP workers do not like such kind of politics, adding that the BJP should bring some changes in their politics by taking lessons from the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Since the BJP has not done any course correction, the people of Assam now have only one choice before them, the Congress. We shall oust the BJP government in the next Assembly election, which is due in 2026, and our star campaigner will be Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Gogoi said.

He said that the Chief Minister ruined every department as the Education Minister and the schools are being shut down in the state in the name of amalgamation.

“Earlier, under the BJP government, Sarma was the Health Minister. The situation of civil hospitals and medical colleges is in horrible condition now. Even he also held the PWD Department and everyone can see the conditions of roads in Assam now,” Gogoi said.

He also urged the media persons to visit rural areas under his Lok Sabha constituency Jorhat and take stock of the situation of roads there.

Gogoi also claimed that the Assam Chief Minister has helped the Congress by taking some “disloyal” opposition leaders to the BJP.

“We had doubts about a few leaders and the Chief Minister helped us by exposing them. It has benefited Congress. Workers are also happy because of the departure of these unfaithful leaders,” he said.

