Politics has become ‘family ltd’ for Mamata Banerjee: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Aug 5 BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of descending into a family-run enterprise.

His remarks came following the resignation of senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee from his post as the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Chugh said, “Mamata Banerjee, who once challenged dynasty politics in the 1980s and 1990s, has now become its biggest representative in Bengal. For her, politics has now become ‘Family Ltd’.”

Kalyan Banerjee tendered his resignation as TMC’s chief whip on Monday after a public spat with fellow party MP Mahua Moitra and an earlier disagreement with Kirti Azad.

He announced his decision after attending a virtual meeting of TMC MPs chaired by Mamata Banerjee herself. His exit is being seen as another sign of growing discontent within the party ranks.

Chugh questioned whether the TMC was still capable of functioning as a democratic political organisation. “Has TMC run out of capable leaders? The party now seems completely restricted to one family. The elevation of Abhishek Banerjee makes it clear. Democracy and organisational structure have vanished from TMC. All that remains is a nexus of family, corruption, and abuse of power,” he said.

Taking the criticism further, Chugh accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being synonymous with what he called a “combo package of dynasty, corruption, appeasement, jihad, and political unrest.”

Separately, on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Chugh lauded the Narendra Modi government’s efforts in transforming Jammu and Kashmir.

“Even after six years, the Gupkar Gang is unable to digest that Jammu and Kashmir is now known for development, not terrorism. Railways have reached remote mountains, infrastructure has expanded, and connectivity has improved,” he said.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given “special attention” to the Union Territory, bringing it “to the forefront of the path of development.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor