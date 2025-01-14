Politics is spiritual journey says AAP's Bharti; visits temple, gurdwara ahead of nomination filing

New Delhi, Jan 14 Ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections, AAP leader Somnath Bharti embarked on a spiritual journey, starting his day by visiting religious places in Malviya Nagar on Tuesday and remarked that for him politics is a spiritual journey.

Somnath Bharti, the MLA from Malviya Nagar, commenced his nomination process with a visit to the historic Laxmi Narayan Temple in Malviya Nagar. Following the temple visit, he proceeded to the Gurdwara in Malviya Nagar and then to the Hauz Rani mosque.

Speaking to IANS, Bharti remarked, "This is a process. When we participate in elections, it is essential to begin with positivity and blessings. Just like every time, I started my journey at the historic Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Malviya Nagar, then moved to the Gurdwara and the big mosque in Hauz Rani. From there, I will head to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office to officially file my nomination."

"On the way, I will meet people who continue to bless me. For me, politics has always been a spiritual journey, and that is why I am standing here today," he added.

When asked about Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement, Bharti said, "Rahul Gandhi's response will be addressed by Arvind Kejriwal. My concern is solely with my region, and my complete focus remains here."

Speaking at a rally in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the AAP of ignoring the needs of minorities and backward communities.

The Delhi Assembly elctions are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

The upcoming election is being labelled as the ‘toughest’ fight for the AAP, especially after the crisis it faced in the last two years, with the top leadership finding itself in the middle of probes by central investigation agencies over corruption allegations, mostly around the new liquor excise policy.

