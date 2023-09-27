Poll aspirant dy collector MP protests to get her resignation accepted

Bhopal, Sep 27 Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh saw several protests especially in the past few months largely by students and job aspirants and over corruption in state government's recruitment exams -- for instance -- Patwari and nursing exams.

But, what could be surprising that a woman, who is a deputy collector, is protesting to get her resignation accepted by the state government as she wants to contest the assembly election to become a politician.

The woman officer Nisha Bangre, who was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Chhatarpur district, marched on street to mark her protest in her home town Amla in Betul district on Tuesday.

Bangre had submitted her resignation on June 22 alleging that she was not given permission to organise a 'sarva dharma sammelan' during griha-pravesh of her newly constructed home in Amla.

She had then accused the top officials of the state government of not permitting her to organise the programme at her home at the behest of a powerful BJP leader. She had also made public her resignation letter and accusations levelled against senior officials.

After submitting the resignation, to fulfill her political ambition, she had also met state Congress President Kamal Nath in July, sources had then told IANS.

Over two months have passed since Bangre submitted her resignation, however, the government rejected the same and then she has approached the court also. On Tuesday, Bangre took out a rally with a bunch of supporters and submitted a memorandum to district collector Betul.

Bangre warned that she would do hunger strike if her resignation wasn't accepted. "I have already submitted my resignation and want to contest election from Amla seat. I will sit on hunger strike, if the resignation not accepted."

Sources told IANS that Bangre had started to follow her dream to become a politician a few years back and she has started preparations for the same. She had even hired a PR agency for highlighting her even when she was serving actively as SDM.

Notably, BJP's Yogesh Pandgre had won the election in 2018, while the Congress has bagged rest four seats. Sources said that the Congress is likely to field Bangre from Amla seat this time.

