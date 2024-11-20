Poll of Polls: Close fight seen in Jharkhand but it’s advantage NDA

New Delhi, Nov 20 The Exit Polls predictions for Jharkhand indicate a close fight as many pollsters are sharply divided on their projections for the BJP-led NDA and JMM-led INDIA Bloc in the state Assembly elections.

As per projections by the polling agencies, the tribal state of Jharkhand may see a tight finish with some exit polls projecting a clean sweep for BJP+, some favouring JMM+ while one polling agency forecasting a hung house.

An aggregate of six exit polls shows three giving clear victory for BJP-led NDA, two predicting results in favour of the ruling JMM while one forecasting a hung house in the 81-member Assembly.

As per the Matrize exit poll, NDA is likely to garner 42-47 seats while the INDIA Bloc is seen bagging 25-30 seats.

TimesNow-JVC saw BJP and its allies bagging 40-44 seats, with the INDIA Bloc giving a tough fight but eventually settling between 30-40 seats.

People’s Pulse forecasts a clear and decisive mandate for the BJP-led NDA and a rout for the Hemant Soren-led alliance. According to its findings, the BJP is expected to get 42-48 seats while the INDIA Bloc is likely to bag 16-23 seats. AJSU is also seen bagging 2-5 seats.

The two exits projecting people’s mandate in favour of the INDIA Bloc are Axis My India and P Marq. Amid the likely setback for Jharkhand’s ruling coalition, they can draw solace from the fact that Axis My India, the one with many right projections in the recent past, has given it a decisive mandate.

According to Axis My India, JMM+ is seen bagging 49-59 seats while the BJP-led alliance is seen performing poorly at 17-27 seats. As per P Marq, the ruling alliance is expected to get 37-47 seats while the opposition falling behind closely with 30-40 seats.

The only polling agency forecasting a hung house in Jharkhand is Dainik Bhaskar. It shows people’s mandate vertically divided with both alliances settling between 36-40 seats, moderately shorter than the halfway mark of 41.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor