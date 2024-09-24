Poll officials wrap up Jharkhand visit, elections likely after November 15

Ranchi, Sep 24 The Election Commission has completed its two-day visit to Jharkhand to review preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr S.S. Sandhu, emphasised the commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in Jharkhand.

Poll officials have asked the state government, administration, and law enforcement agencies to maintain strict law and order without any bias.

Following consultations with various stakeholders, the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates soon, possibly starting the process after November 15.

Major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, JMM, and RJD, urged the poll body to consider the series of festivals from October to mid-November, such as Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath, before announcing elections.

The political parties also suggested holding the elections in fewer phases compared to 2019, when voting took place over five phases from November 30 to December 20.

They argued that fewer phases would reduce the risk of malpractice during the polls.

State police and administrative officials have assured the Commission that Maoists are no longer a threat in the state.

If the Election Commission agrees to the suggestions of the major political parties, then this time voting can be held in fewer phases as compared to 2019.

During the visit, the Election Commission team held several extensive meetings with political parties, state officials, and enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department, Excise, GST, Reserve Bank, and others. They also held meetings with the DGP, IGs, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs and asked them to ensure law and order for holding fear-free elections.

The poll panel has also directed these agencies and officials to initiate campaigns against illegal liquor, money transactions, and drug activities to ensure free and fair election. The Commission has issued guidelines regarding this.

