Poll process to elect UP BJP chief reaches final stage, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary to file nomination

Lucknow, Dec 13 The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party is set to wrap up its organisational election process this weekend, as the nominations for the post of state president are scheduled to be filed on Saturday and results will be announced a day later, on Sunday.

With the nomination phase formally commencing on Saturday, the BJP is preparing to unveil its new Uttar Pradesh president on Sunday, bringing the internal election process to its conclusion.

The nominations will be filed between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has already left for Lucknow to file his nomination for the top state post.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi before his departure, Chaudhary said, "All MPs have been called to Lucknow. I am also going there today for the state president election and nomination process. The party will manage the process, and we, as party workers, will follow the responsibilities assigned by the party."

BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai, speaking to IANS, described the organisational polls as a reflection of the party's internal democracy.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is a cadre-based, highly democratic party, and its elections feel like a festival. Everyone feels that a new president will be appointed, under whose leadership we will expand our presence in the 2027 Assembly elections. I believe that moment is approaching, and millions of party workers are eagerly awaiting it," he said.

BJP leader Anand Dwivedi also underlined the party's election mechanism while speaking to IANS.

"In the BJP, elections are held through a democratic process. After that, nominations will be verified, and following the scrutiny process, the further steps of the election will take place," he said.

Ahead of the nomination filing, senior national and state-level party leaders held a meeting in Lucknow on Friday to finalise preparations for the organisational polls. The meeting was chaired by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya confirmed that the new state president would be announced on Sunday.

Drawing a comparison with the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said the BJP remained "committed to a transparent process".

"The SP is limited to one family; their leaders make decisions on office-bearers in their dining room. However, the BJP is a democratic party -- the largest in the world -- and a proper election process is followed here. The SP has no future left. In frustration, they usually make unnecessary statements," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor