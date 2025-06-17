Poll promise fulfilled with launch of Arogya Mandirs: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, June 17 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the timely launch of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by the Delhi Government, stating that the launch marks the BJP government fulfilling a major promise from its election manifesto.

He said that the high-quality Ayushman Arogya Mandirs would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for providing good and free healthcare services to all.

Sachdeva stated that by inaugurating 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the BJP government of Delhi has kick-started an extensive plan worth over Rs 2,400 crore to open 1,139 such Mandirs, thereby making world-class primary medical aid centres accessible to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP President stated that the medical services, diagnostics, vaccination, and maternity care facilities offered by these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will all meet international standards.

He said since these Mandirs are being opened in government premises, they are free from any taint of corruption, such as the alleged rent scam under the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, where Mohalla Clinics were opened in buildings owned by party workers.

The Mohalla Clinics under the previous Kejriwal government, he said, were centres of corruption and offered very limited medical treatment.

These clinics often operated out of small halls where different kinds of patients were seated together along with the doctor, leading to higher chances of infection, he said.

Sachdeva emphasised that in the next one to one-and-a-half years, this network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide healthcare services to all sections of society across every corner of Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP from North West Delhi Yogendra Chandolia outlined the accomplishments of the PM Modi’s government over the past 11 years of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor, as well as the work completed in the first 100 days of the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government and upcoming developmental plans.

Present at the occasion were Delhi Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, District Presidents Vinod Sahrawat, Ramchandra Chawariya, and State Spokesperson Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi.

Chandolia stated that PM Modi has enhanced India’s image globally. As an example, he cited the safe return of Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also mentioned that in 2013, under the leadership of Sardar Manmohan Singh, India’s economy ranked 10th globally, whereas today it stands at 4th place.

Chandolia said that more than 80 crore poor people are receiving free food grains, and Rs 5 lakh of free medical treatment has been provided across the country.

Earlier, Delhi was not included in this list, but after a change in government, Delhi too is now benefiting. Furthermore, the Rekha Gupta government has increased this coverage to Rs 10 lakh so that the elderly in Delhi do not have to depend on anyone for treatment.

The BJP MP criticised the previous Delhi government led by Kejriwal, saying that while roads have been built nationwide, Delhi’s roads had become dilapidated over the past 11 years. However, in just 100 days under the BJP government, the roads in Delhi have started to shine again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor