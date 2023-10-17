Poll related seizures mount to Rs 130cr in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 17 Indicating a growing influence of money and liquor in the Telangana elections, cash, precious metal, liquor and other freebies worth Rs 130 crore have been seized in the state in just eight days, surpassing the seizure made during the entire election process in 2018.

While all the seizures including cash, precious metals and liquor during the entire period of model code of conduct in 2018 stood at Rs 103 crore, the enforcement agencies have made a seizure of Rs 130 crore since October 9 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

During the last 24 hours that ended at 9 a.m. on October 17, cash, gold, liquor and other items worth over Rs 21 crore were seized. The total cash seized by authorities rose sharply to Rs 71.55 crore with seizure of Rs 12.58 crore.

The agencies have also seized 72 kg gold, 429 kg silver and 42.203 carat diamond, all valued at Rs 40 crore.

During the intense checking within the state and on inter-state checkposts, police, excise and other departments have so far seized 52,091 liters of liquor worth over Rs 7.75 crore.

They also seized 1,694 kg ganja and 0.3 litre weed oil, all valued at Rs 4.58 crore. The enforcement agencies also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees, 80 sewing machines, 87 cookers, one car and other items all worth Rs 6.29 crore.

Voicing concern over the huge flow of cash, precious metals, liquor etc., Director General of Police Anjani Kumar has requested all the political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission for smooth conduct of elections.

The Election Commission has announced that elections for 119-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the state police formed 373 flying squads, 374 static surveillance teams, 95 state internal border check posts besides mobile parties of local police to curb illegal transportation of money, liquor and freebies.

