Poll results: "It is an end of dynastic politics," says Tripura CM on BJP's victory in Assembly elections

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in the 2022 state assembly elections as an end to the dynastic politics.

Deb stated, "It is an acknowledgement of the work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

According to Deb, the voters this time chose to end the politics of "Parivarvad."

Deb further stated that the way Uttar Pradesh voted this year broke its 37-year-old pattern to make sure that BJP retains power in the crucial state, the message is conveyed loud and clear that Yogi's model of governance against corruption, 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' is getting good response from people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

"There were several rumours being mongered regarding Uttar Pradesh. People said the farmers' agitation will affect the results of BJP. Today, we have seen how the farmer's leader Rakesh Tikait bit dust after the results came out. The farmers of this country know who is standing solid beside them with a host of welfare schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and minimum support process (MSP)," said Deb.

Slamming the Congress party, Deb said, "People of the country rejected the politics of 'Parivarvad' this is why despite the Congress party declaring Priyanka Gandhi as the Chief Ministerial candidate, the Congress party relegated to 1.5 to 2 per cent. It can't even be seen now".

Deb congratulated the Chief Ministers of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur and said people have accepted the wave of development ushered in by the BJP. He also congratulated BJP National President JP Nadda for the victory in the polls.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Goa while it has secured a majority in Manipur and Uttarakhand while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered a historic victory in Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor