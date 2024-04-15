Polling officials, security personnel to reach 26 polling stations in Mizoram on foot or boat

Aizawl, April 15 Coping with natural challenges, polling and security officials deployed in 26 polling stations in different districts of Mizoram have to reach their destinations either by boat or on foot as these lack motorable access roads, officials said on Sunday.

An election official said that the polling officials escorted by the security personnel have to go to 15 polling stations in different districts by boat and have to navigate through hilly and forested areas to reach the remaining 11.

The official said that in all, 8.56 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in 1,276 polling stations in 1,166 locations in the state's 11 districts. Of the 1,276 polling stations, 751 are to be set up in rural areas and 525 in urban areas. Fourteen polling stations are identified as vulnerable and five as critical polling stations, the officials said, adding that 25 model polling stations would be set up with all basic facilities including water.

