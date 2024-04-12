Polling stations to contain all amenities for voters amid heat, orders EC

New Delhi, April 12 With 102 Parliamentary constituencies set for polling on April 19, the Election Commission has asked all its observers to strictly ensure that polling stations contain all amenities for voters, especially to combat heat.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked all the observers to strictly ensure that facilities of drinking water, sheds for voters waiting in queue, and proper sitting arrangements outside the polling stations during polling are in place.

The Commission directed the setting up of Voter Assistance Booths at all the polling stations for the convenience of voters, and special facilitation for differently abled, physically challenged, women, elderly and leprosy-affected voters.

It asked central observers to ensure that close to the voting in the first phase, no inducements are offered, forces are optimally utilised and law and order is kept under strict watch.

It added that central forces and state police forces are being utilised judiciously and maintaining neutrality and their deployment is not favouring any political party or candidate.

It ordered all the IT applications such as C-vigil, Voter Helpline App, Saksham App, ENCORE, Suvidha App etc, be used by the election staff and they be properly trained to use these apps.

