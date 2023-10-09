Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance says, CEC Rajiv Kumar on Assembly Election 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates of assembly elections to be held in five states. Assembly elections will be conducted in the states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The ECI announced the dates of elections to be held in all five states. The Election Commission also said, "There are 679 ACs in 5 states which is around 1/6th of total LACs in the country and have 16 cr electors which is almost 1/6th of total electors in the country.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states." He also said, "The Commission visited these five states and held detailed review meetings with CEO, SPNO, District and State Administration & multiple centre and state Enforcement Agencies."