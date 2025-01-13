Pongal 2025 Celebration in Tamil Nadu: Goats Sold for Over Rs 1 Crore at Andipatti Sheep Market in Theni (Watch Video)
Farmers and residents from Madurai, Dindigul, and nearby areas brought their goats for sale at the Andipatti Sheep Market in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. A total of 10,000 goats, including sheep, were sold at the Andipatti Sheep Market in Namakkal.
As the four-day Pongal festival began today, a large number of goats were sold for meat at the market. Depending on their weight, the price of a goat ranged from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 25,000. Lambs were priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.
Theni, Tamil Nadu: Goats worth more than Rs 1 crore were sold at the Andipatti sheep market in anticipation of Pongal. Traders from Madurai and Dindigul bought goats, while farmers were happy with the favorable prices pic.twitter.com/cx0eI7BkAF— IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025
Traders reported that goats worth over Rs 1 crore were sold at the market this year. Notably, during last year's Pongal festival, the Namakkal goat market recorded sales of up to Rs 2 crore.