Pongal festivities: 6.4 lakh people leave Chennai in special buses over three days

Chennai, Jan 13 Tamil Nadu Transport Department officials reported that around 6.4 lakh people traveled from Chennai to various districts in state-run special buses over three days leading up to the Pongal festivities.

On Sunday, January 12, more than 2.17 lakh passengers utilised government-operated special buses arranged to manage the Pongal rush.

To accommodate the increased demand, the department scheduled 3,461 buses for January 13.

Between January 10 and 13, a total of 14,104 buses were scheduled to operate from Chennai, comprising 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services.

Additionally, 7,800 special buses were deployed from other towns.

Post-Pongal, from January 15 to 19 as many as 22,676 buses will be operated, including 10,460 daily services and 5,290 special buses from Chennai, along with 6,926 buses.

With the government declaring January 17 as a public holiday and aligning two weekends with the official Pongal holidays from January 13 to 16, the festive season spans nine days.

This year, over 13 lakh people are projected to leave Chennai during this period. To meet this massive demand, approximately 14,100 government buses, 370 trains, 8,000 private buses and numerous private vehicles are being utilised.

However, ticket prices have surged across all modes of transport. For example, a one-way trip from Chennai to Coimbatore on an air-conditioned private sleeper bus costs as much as Rs 5,000 on peak travel days.

In many cases, private operators are demanding full fares, even for passengers disembarking midway.

A private bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram charges Rs 3,000 per passenger, irrespective of whether they alight in Salem or travel to the final destination.

R. Perumal, a representative of the Bus Owners Association, defended the steep fares, stating, “People cannot expect weekday rates of Rs 600 per head during peak festive seasons. The government should regulate fares to ensure fairness.”

On the other hand, K. Radhakrishnan, a private employee traveling with his family to Salem, criticised the operators for overcharging.

“I had to pay Rs 3,000 per head for a bus to Kerala, even though we’re getting down at Salem,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has faced criticism for conducting limited checks and taking minimal action against complaints of overpricing.

Special services cater to destinations such as Puducherry, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Salem.

Authorities have advised travelers using personal vehicles to avoid congested routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur. Alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, and Vandalur have been recommended. Additional police personnel have been deployed at toll plazas to ensure smoother traffic flow.

