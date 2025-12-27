Pongal gift distribution expected to be completed by Jan 10: TN Minister

Chennai, Dec 27 Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi on Saturday said that preparations for the annual Pongal gift distribution have been completed, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon make a formal announcement regarding the benefits to be extended to ration card holders across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kancheepuram, the Minister said the government was finalising arrangements to ensure that the Pongal gift package reaches all families well before the festival.

He added that the distribution is expected to be completed by January 10, in line with the government's commitment to the timely delivery of welfare schemes.

However, the key issue drawing public attention is whether the government will provide cash assistance along with the traditional Pongal gift hamper.

Minister Gandhi did not give a direct answer when asked whether a monetary component would be included, stating only that all decisions would be officially announced soon by the Chief Minister.

The question of cash assistance has become a major talking point, especially in view of past practices.

In 2021, during the AIADMK regime, the government had provided Rs 2,500 along with the Pongal gift, the highest cash amount ever given with the festival package. After the DMK assumed office, the cash component was reduced to Rs 1,000, a move that drew mixed reactions from the public.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, expectations are high that the government may increase the cash component this year.

According to sources in the Secretariat, senior ministers have discussed the possibility of providing Rs 5,000 to all ration card holders.

However, officials also pointed out that the state's financial commitments, particularly the monthly assistance provided to women heads of families, have placed considerable pressure on the exchequer.

In this context, there is speculation that the government may settle for a middle path by offering Rs 3,000 in cash along with the Pongal gift hamper.

The hamper is expected to include essential items such as raw rice, sugar, and a whole sugarcane, continuing the tradition followed in previous years.

As the festival draws closer, people across Tamil Nadu are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, which is expected to play a significant role in shaping public sentiment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

