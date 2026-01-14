Pongal shining symbol of richness of Tamil traditions: PM Modi in special letter to TN

New Delhi, Jan 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Pongal greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, calling it a "shining symbol" of the richness of Tamil traditions.

Pongal, an important festival for Tamils across the globe, represents a thanksgiving to nature, the sun, livestock, and farmers. It is customarily observed as a family celebration that epitomises abundance, appreciation, and unity.

In his special letter to the people of Tamil Nadu, PM Modi greeted the citizens with 'Vanakkam', and said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature."

He said that Pongal is a festival "deeply connected" with agriculture, hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work.

"Families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill. This strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness. Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work," he added.

Calling Pongal a "shining symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions", PM Modi said, "We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival, celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the world."

"Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success and good health to everyone's lives," he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will attend the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L. Murugan in New Delhi, later in the day.

Additionally, on January 23, PM Modi will travel to Chennai and address a public rally, as Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls in the coming months. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state in 2026.

