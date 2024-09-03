Poonamchand Yadav, Father of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Passes Away at 100

Poonamchand Yadav, the father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, passed away at the age of 100 on Tuesday evening. He had been battling age-related ailments and died in a hospital in Ujjain. Chief Minister Yadav, who was attending a BJP membership drive event in Bhopal, left for Ujjain immediately upon hearing the news.

Visuals from outside his residence

Watch: Outside visuals of Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav's home. His father, Poonam Chand Yadav, has passed away after a prolonged illness. Minister Yadav has left for Ujjain from Bhopal

Chief Minister Yadav had recently visited his father on Father’s Day at the hospital, where they spent time together. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his son Aryaman Scindia had also visited the hospital to check on Poonamchand Yadav's condition.

Condolences came from all corners of the political arena, with leaders from different parties expressing their grief and offering prayers for Yadav's soul.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and current Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his condolences.

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी के पूज्य पिताजी श्री पूनम चंद जी यादव के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है।



सिर से पिता का साया उठ जाना जीवन की अपूरणीय क्षति है। दुःख की इस विकट घड़ी में मेरी संवदेनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पूज्य पिताजी भले ही भौतिक रूप से साथ…

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his condolences

मध्य प्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री मोहन यादव जी के पूज्य पिता जी के निधन का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिवार को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की…

State Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Digvijay Singh also conveyed their condolences