Poonch Accident: 5 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured as Army Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (December 24, 2024): Five Army soldiers were killed and five others injured after their vehicle veered off a road along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday evening.

All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector.



Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care.@adgpi… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) December 24, 2024

The accident occurred near Ghora Post when the military vehicle, belonging to the 11 Maratha Light Infantry, was en route from Nilam headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post, according to officials. The vehicle fell into a 150-foot gorge, severely injuring all 10 soldiers on board, including the driver.

A quick reaction team from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry and a police unit from Mankote rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations. The injured soldiers were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The Army’s 16 Corps confirmed the fatalities in a statement on X. “All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care,” the statement read.