Poonch Fire: Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed in Blaze at Samagra Shiksha Store in CEO Office, Mohalla Kamsar

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in the Samagra Shiksha store located within the Chief Education Officer’s office at Mohalla Kamsar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, causing damage estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees. According to Fire Brigade Incharge Kabir Din, the fire department received an emergency call from the Police Control Room (PCR) at 4:10 AM. After this, they rushed to the spot and began dousing operations. The presence of highly flammable items intensified the blaze, making firefighting operations more complex.

“The fire was quite difficult to control because the store contained large quantities of paper materials, cupboards, batteries, and generators filled with fuel, all of which caught fire,” said Din.

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the situation under control and prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.