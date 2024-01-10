Poonch Forces Recover Major Drug Haul Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

In a major success against drug trafficking, the Poonch Brigade Ghari Battalion, along with Poonch Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), recovered a significant quantity of narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar Terwha on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding drug smuggling activities, the forces launched a joint operation that led to the successful interception of the contraband. The seized narcotics weighed approximately 2.5 kilograms, raising concerns about potential cross-border smuggling attempts. While the type of drugs remains undisclosed, the quantity indicates a serious attempt to transport and distribute illegal substances. This operation marks a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

The swift action by the Poonch Brigade, police, IB, and NCB officers underscores their commitment to combating drug smuggling and protecting border communities. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved and dismantle the associated network. The recovered narcotics will undergo forensic analysis to determine their exact composition and origin.

The successful seizure near the LoC serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing threat posed by drug trafficking. This operation exemplifies the coordinated efforts required to combat this menace and safeguard national security.