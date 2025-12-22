Poor air quality: CAQM orders seizure of EoL, BS-III polluting vehicles in NCR

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Monday directed enforcement agencies to take coercive action against End-of-Life (EoL), polluting BS-III and lower emission standard vehicles, an official said.

The Commission also permitted delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to induct BS-VI petrol 2-wheelers in existing fleets up to December 31, 2026, said a statement.

The meeting under Rajesh Verma, Chairperson, CAQM, maintained restrictions on the induction of conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles or petrol/diesel vehicles for other specified categories of stakeholders with effect from January 1, 2026, as part of a plan to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

On the issue of coercive action against EoL polluting vehicles, the Commission noted, “Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court dated December 17, 2025, protection against coercive action continues for BS-IV and later emission standard vehicles, while restrictions on taking action against highly polluting BS-III and lower emission standard vehicles have been lifted. Enforcement agencies were directed to ensure strict compliance with applicable orders.”

While reviewing the status of paddy stubble burning during 2025, the Commission noted a significant reduction in incidents due to integrated monitoring and enforcement efforts, with approximately 92 per cent overall reduction in NCR as compared to 2021.

“Further, the States of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were directed to prepare State Action Plans for monitoring and enforcement for wheat residue burning for the harvesting season of 2026, based on which Statutory Directions shall be issued,” said a CAQM statement.

The CAQM also reviewed enforcement action, including the status of closures and resumptions of industrial units by the Enforcement Task Force (ETF), and the status of filing of complaints/prosecution.

“The Commission reiterated the need for continued strict vigilance, coordinated enforcement and effective implementation of Statutory Directions across all sectors, particularly during the winter season,” said the statement.

At the end of the meeting, all implementing agencies committed to regularly reviewing air pollution control measures and to take strict and effective action across various sectors, including under GRAP, it said.

--IANS

