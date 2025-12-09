Poor are being targeted while smugglers go free: Manjhi questions enforcement of Bihar’s prohibition policy

Patna, Dec 9 Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has once again raised serious questions over the implementation of prohibition in Bihar, stating that although prohibition itself is beneficial for society, flaws in its enforcement are causing widespread injustice. He added that while poor people are being targeted, liquor smugglers go free.

Manjhi said that at his request, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the prohibition law for the third time, acknowledging inconsistencies in its execution.

“Container after container of liquor containing millions of litres is being smuggled, but the smugglers are never caught. Meanwhile, poor labourers who drink 50 or 100 grams of alcohol out of exhaustion are subjected to Breathalyzer tests and jailed. This is not right,” Manjhi said while interacting with the media persons in Gaya on Tuesday.

He argued that prohibition should not apply harshly to the poor.

“If someone is carrying alcohol as medicine for his wife, he should not be arrested,” he said, adding that the policy is being misused against vulnerable sections.

Manjhi also explained which liquor he considers less harmful.

He said Mahua liquor, traditionally prepared by mixing natural herbs and ingredients over several days, was once considered beneficial.

“Earlier, it took eight days to prepare Mahua liquor. Today, it is ready in two hours, mixed with harmful substances like sal ammoniac and urea. The poor are consuming this and ruining their health,” he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the elite face no consequences under prohibition.

“Doctors, MLAs, engineers, and officials all drink costly liquor. They order bottles worth Rs 20,000–Rs 50,000 and drink comfortably after 10 pm. There is no transparency in enforcement. Big smugglers should be caught, but that is not happening,” he said.

He further alleged that liquor smugglers are not only operating freely but are even contesting and winning elections.

Manjhi cited an incident from his own village, “There is a police station in my village, and a large consignment of liquor was found right next to it. It is shocking. Will Nitish Kumar come himself to stop this?”

He added that despite being part of the government, he would continue to speak the truth.

“A friend does not give wrong advice. I am that friend. I hold a mirror to the government,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor