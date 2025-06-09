POP idol ban lifted: A triumph for artisans, says Maha Minister Ashish Shelar

Mumbai, June 9 Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday hailed the High Court’s order lifting restrictions on the making, selling, displaying and immersing of POP (Plaster of Paris) Ganesh idols saying that it marks a significant victory for thousands of artisans whose livelihoods are tied to this sacred tradition.

He further said that a long-standing demand of Ganesh idol makers across Maharashtra has finally been addressed. Minister Shelar lauded the united efforts of idol makers who stood together to protect their faith, preserve tradition and secure employment for their communities.

“These artisans waged a significant struggle, not only for faith and Hindutva but also to safeguard their livelihoods. This is not just a legal resolution. It is an emotional and cultural milestone. The unity shown by them reflects the true spirit of Ganesh devotees and the deep-rooted connection we share with our heritage,” he added.

He highlighted that this decision comes after careful consideration of expert reports -- including that of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and a pivotal study led by Anil Kakodkar under the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission.

“These reports offered scientific and environmentally viable pathways that helped us advocate for a fair and lawful solution,” he said.

“The court’s acceptance of these expert recommendations ensures that there is no longer a ban on making POP idols. Idol makers can make, sell and immerse these idols with the government expected to make necessary arrangements for eco-friendly immersion. While arrangements for smaller idols are already in place in cities like Mumbai, there is a need for a well-defined state policy for larger idols used in public celebrations,” emphasised minister Shelar.

“We remain committed to protecting natural water bodies and preserving the environment and our collective objective is to prevent pollution without compromising tradition," he said.

“Notably, the Kakodkar Committee has stated that sea immersion is permissible. This critical finding strengthens our case, and we are prepared to continue advocating for it. If required, we will once again approach the State Government, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the courts, just as we did during the earlier tenure of Devendra Fadnavis’ government,” he stated.

“With over 60-70 per cent of the issues faced by idol makers resolved, we will continue to raise the remaining issues while upholding both devotion and sustainability,” said minister Shelar.

