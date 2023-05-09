Popular Front of India case: NIA raids six places in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at six places in four districts of Tamil Nadu in its ongoing probe against banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The searches are underway in Madurai, Chennai, Dindigul and Theni districts, sources said.

Multiple teams of the NIA conducted these searches at the residential and other premises of the suspects in the case in close coordination with Tamil Nadu Police. The NIA registered the case on September 19 last year.

Last year, the NIA also conducted searches on the premises of arrested accused persons in different locations all over Tamil Nadu and many incriminating documents and articles, and digital devices were seized.

The fresh raids were conducted almost five months after the NIA arrested the 10th accused in connection with the case.

On December 14 last year, the NIA arrested one Umar Sheriff R alias Umar Juice, 43, a resident of Sungam Pallivasal Street, Nelpettai, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

NIA investigations revealed that Umar Sheriff had orgsed several physical training courses, classes and demonstrations with deadly weapons to the cadres of PFI in Madurai to achieve the objective of the outfit. The cadres so trained were to be used to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state levels.

Based on the disclosures of Umar Sheriff, the NIA had earlier said, Umar Juice, Swords, Spears, Kattari, curled blades (Surul), metal Chains, Shields, Nunchakus and knives were recovered from his house.

A total of 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far.

Notably, the PFI and its many affiliates were declared 'unlawful association' by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September last year after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

