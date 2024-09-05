Porbandar ICG Helicopter Crash: Search for Missing Aircrew Continues, Indian Navy and Coast Guard Assist in Rescue Operations

A search operation is underway following the crash of an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast. The helicopter was on a rescue mission to evacuate an injured crew member from the Indian-flagged motor tanker, Hari Leela, when it was forced to make an emergency landing into the sea on September 2.

As of now, two of the three missing crew members have been recovered. The bodies of Commandant Vipin Babu and P/NVK Karan Singh were found on Tuesday, while the search continues for the third crew member, Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana. The incident occurred approximately 45 kilometres from Porbandar, around 11 PM, as the helicopter was approaching the tanker for the evacuation.

#UPDATE | Porbandar ICG ALH Helicopter crash: Search for one missing aircrew is in progress. 4 Indian Coast Guard ships, 2 Indian Naval ships, and aircraft are continuing with the search. The average depth in area is 55 mtrs. Indian Navy clearance diving team along with… https://t.co/tQbVt046c6pic.twitter.com/o7gimRyREB — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

The ICG has deployed four ships, two Indian Naval ships, and aircraft to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The average depth in the area is about 55 meters, and a clearance diving team from the Indian Navy is aiding the efforts. The helicopter's wreckage has been located, and operations are focused on retrieving the remaining crew members.

