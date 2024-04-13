Porbandar prepares for high-stakes LS poll: Mandaviya vs Vasoya

Porbandar, April 13 Political tensions are rising ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for April and May, and all parties are intensively campaigning.

In Gujarat, the spotlight is on the Porbandar constituency, where a significant electoral battle is expected between Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya of the BJP and the Congress' Lalit Vasoya.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya is set to contest his first General Election, stepping in for the previous BJP candidate, Ramesh Dhaduk.

Mandaviya, who began his political career as the MLA for Palitana in 2002, has since been a significant figure in Gujarat's politics, serving two terms in the Rajya Sabha before his current ministerial role.

Mandaviya, often referred to as the ‘Green MP’ for his eco-friendly habit of cycling to Parliament, has been a prominent member of the Modi government since 2016.

His tenure as Health Minister was marked by critical responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic when he oversaw the world's largest vaccination drive.

Mandaviya's political journey includes roles as MoS for Road Transport and Highways, and Shipping, as well as leadership positions within the BJP, where he orchestrated a massive membership drive in Gujarat.

On the Opposition front, Lalit Vasoya, a seasoned Congress leader and former MLA from the nearby Dhoraji Assembly segment, aims to reclaim this seat for his party.

Lalit Vasoya, is known for his advocacy on local issues and his strong connection with the grassroots level, factors that could influence the dynamics of this electoral contest.

The Porbandar constituency has been a battleground with shifting allegiances, highlighted by the defection of former MLA Arjun Modhwadia to the BJP.

The Porbandar constituency, one of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, is notable for its 69.11 per cent literacy rate and had a voter turnout of 56.79 per cent in the 2019 polls.

In that election, the BJP's Rameshbhai Dhaduk won by a significant margin of 228,128 votes, with Lalit Vasoya as the runner-up among 18 candidates.

As both candidates prepare for a rigorous campaign, Porbandar is set to witness one of the more closely-watched electoral contests in the forthcoming national elections, reflecting the broader political narratives and regional priorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor