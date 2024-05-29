Porsche crash case: Shiv Sena (UBT) raises fears over accused doctors’ safety

Pune (Maharashtra), May 29 Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare on Wednesday expressed ‘concerns’ over the safety of one of the two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital who were nabbed along with a peon for changing the blood sample of the minor accused in the May 19 Porsche crash.

Andhare said that certain developments are likely to emerge in the coming days in the case which raises questions on the safety of the accused Dr Ajay Taware -- who was nabbed along with Dr Shrihari Halnor.

“Dr Taware is a crucial witness in the Porsche crash case, he knows many things and his safety is important. I shall be making some revelations after the Lok Sabha results as I do not want to overburden the police with many other things,” said the SS-UBT leader.

Rubbishing Andhare’s contentions, ruling MahaYuti ally Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “It's not so easy to finish off anybody” and patted the police “who are doing their job efficiently”.

“If they are so concerned, they should approach the Police Commissioner instead of making such baseless claims,” said Shirsat dismissively.

Dr Taware and Dr Halnor, besides a peon, Atul Ghatkamble were arrested earlier this week and are in police custody till May 30, for allegations of tampering with the blood report and changing the minor accused’s blood sample with that of some other person.

During his interrogation, Dr Taware has reportedly warned that he would not sit quiet and expose all others involved in the sensational case, while police have recovered a bribe amount of Rs 3,00,000 from the two other accused, allegedly paid for services rendered.

Andhare’s statement came a day after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally Congress state President Nana Patole demanded the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party(SP) National General Secretary Dr Jitendra Awhad also questioned the identity and political links of another boy sitting in the Porsche car with the minor accused at the time of the crash around 2.30 a.m. on May 19 that killed IT engineers Ashwini Koshthe and Aneesh Awadhiya, both from Madhya Pradesh.

